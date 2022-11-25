Santa’s Toy Drive
First responders bond as a work family that gathers between service calls

For SFD’s Station 20, Thanksgiving is just another day met with a traditional Turkey Day meal
Nate Burden (left), his father, Chad Burden, and Nick Washington, all work for Shreveport Fire...
Nate Burden (left), his father, Chad Burden, and Nick Washington, all work for Shreveport Fire Department. “So I grew up with my dad being away working holidays," Chad Burden said. "And as he (Nate) was growing up, he did too. And Nick became close to our family. ... Now they’re here working with me, and it means a lot that I have family here.”(Source: Jade Myers/KSLA News 12)
By Jade Myers
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s the work family that gathers in between service calls.

KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers spent Thanksgiving with the crew at Fire Station 20 on Shreveport’s south side.

“Our work schedule can be hectic,” Shreveport Fire Department’s Nick Washington said. “But as far as the holidays and Thanksgiving goes, it’s a work family, and we have family here as well.”

This family of first responders got to spend Thanksgiving together while on the clock.

Like Washington, Chad Burden and his son Nate Burden also work for SFD.

“My dad’s a retired firefighter from Shreveport, too,” Chad Burden explained. “So I grew up with my dad being away working holidays. And as he (Nate) was growing up, he did too. And Nick became close to our family. ... Now they’re here working with me, and it means a lot that I have family here.”

But it’s rare when on-duty first responders get to see their families on the holidays.

For SFD’s crew at Station 20, Thanksgiving is just another day met with a traditional Turkey Day meal.

“We get to cook a little better than we normally do,” fire Capt. Chris Chadwick said.

Everyone helps out with the turkey and all of the fixings.

“Someone will bring dressing. Someone will bring a turkey. As you can see today, someone was deep frying a turkey,” Chadwick said. “Some of us brought the mashed potatoes.

“Everybody picks out a specialty and they bring their own food, and we all sit down and eat together.”

Eat together as a family.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

