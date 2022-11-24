Santa’s Toy Drive
Suspect shot and wounded by APD officer while making arrest

LSP says the APD officer was injured as well and was taken to the hospital for treatment
An Alexandria Police officer shot and wounded a suspect on Nov. 24, 2022 while attempting to...
An Alexandria Police officer shot and wounded a suspect on Nov. 24, 2022 while attempting to make an arrest.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria Police Department officer shot and wounded a suspect during the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 while attempting to make an arrest.

According to police, they received a report of a disturbance in the 2800 block of Rapides Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the officer encountered a 34-year-old man from Alexandria. While attempting to subdue and arrest the suspect, the officer discharged their weapon, wounding the suspect. The suspect has been taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

As this is an officer-involved shooting, Police Chief Ronney Howard contacted Louisiana State Police and requested that they investigate the incident, which is standard protocol.

News Channel 5 learned from Louisiana State Police later that the APD officer was injured during the incident and is receiving treatment at the hospital as well.

