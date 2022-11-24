Santa’s Toy Drive
Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission to feed 1,300 people Thanksgiving meals

((Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA))
By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission has prepared food for 1,300 people this Thanksgiving.

Volunteers from Grawood Baptist Church prepared food and packed plates to delivered to the homeless community and downtown neighbors.

Meals are set to have all the fixings and a delicious dessert.

Officials with the mission say they are thankful for their donors for helping them continue to serve the homeless this holiday season.

