Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission to feed 1,300 people Thanksgiving meals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission has prepared food for 1,300 people this Thanksgiving.

Volunteers from Grawood Baptist Church prepared food and packed plates to delivered to the homeless community and downtown neighbors.

Meals are set to have all the fixings and a delicious dessert.

Officials with the mission say they are thankful for their donors for helping them continue to serve the homeless this holiday season.

