Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Showers through Thanksgiving

By Austin Evans
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:47 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thanksgiving! The rain is here but we will not let that get us down. This morning showers are going mainly along the I-30 corridor from Mount Pleasant to Texarkana. We will see the rain take over the ArkLaTex as we get into midday with some rumbles of thunder being possible. Everyone will see showers by the end of the afternoon. Highs today will reach the low-60s, but won’t have to rise much from this morning, heading out the door you’ll see temps in the 50s. Showers continue tonight with lows in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow, cloudy and looking mainly dry for most of the day. Highs will reach the 60s again with a stray chance for showers throughout the day. That chance increases tomorrow night as we are expecting rain on Saturday. Lows tomorrow night will continue the slightly warmer trend, the mid-50s.

More rain is expected Saturday and the 60s continue through the weekend. The 70s may make a guest appearance on Tuesday but we are still expecting showers into the week.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A 25-year-old man died after having been shot outside a convenience store in the 4300 block of...
Man mortally wounded outside store; victim named by Caddo Parish coroner
(MGN graphic)
2 women arrested for allegedly defrauding veterans of over $1M
A pedestrian died when he was struck by a northbound vehicle on Mansfield Road in Shreveport...
Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose

Latest News

Tracking Thanksgiving showers
Austin's Thanksgiving Morning Weather Update
Widespread rain moves through on Thanksgiving
Rainy start to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend
Wet Thanksgiving ahead
Jeff's Wednesday evening weather update
Widespread rain moves through on Thanksgiving
Jeff's Wednesday afternoon weather update