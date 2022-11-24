Showers through Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thanksgiving! The rain is here but we will not let that get us down. This morning showers are going mainly along the I-30 corridor from Mount Pleasant to Texarkana. We will see the rain take over the ArkLaTex as we get into midday with some rumbles of thunder being possible. Everyone will see showers by the end of the afternoon. Highs today will reach the low-60s, but won’t have to rise much from this morning, heading out the door you’ll see temps in the 50s. Showers continue tonight with lows in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow, cloudy and looking mainly dry for most of the day. Highs will reach the 60s again with a stray chance for showers throughout the day. That chance increases tomorrow night as we are expecting rain on Saturday. Lows tomorrow night will continue the slightly warmer trend, the mid-50s.

More rain is expected Saturday and the 60s continue through the weekend. The 70s may make a guest appearance on Tuesday but we are still expecting showers into the week.

