Shoppers find Thanksgiving essentials cost more this year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There were many cars in the parking lot at Brookshires on Line Avenue in Shreveport on Wednesday. And that’s because a lot of people were getting last-minute groceries for their Thanksgiving dinner.

Some of the people that KSLA News 12 spoke with in the parking lot said some of the items they get every year are just way more expensive this year.

According to the Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index, groceries cost 12.4% more than they did during this same time last year.

Shopper Martin Meeks said the prices did not change his shopping list.

“I’m not shocked at anything anymore. Everything seems to be going up. ... And I just pay for it. I bought the same amount of items.”

The American Farm Bureau Federation reports that the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people is costing a little more than $64. That’s a 20% increase from last year’s average.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.