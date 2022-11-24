Santa’s Toy Drive
Salvation Army of NWLA to serve Thanksgiving meals

The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana
The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is preparing to serve hot Thanksgiving meals to the community today.

Volunteers will spend the morning distributing food via drive-thru or to those walking up to the building. There are no inside dining options available.

Last year, the organization served 1,285 meals. Meals are available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 200 East Stoner Avenue.

This year’s turkeys were donated by the Giving Bak Foundation and Texas Roadhouse donated 600 rolls. The Merkle Family, The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, Rain Pro Roofing, and other community members donated PPE, utensils and desserts.

