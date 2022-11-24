Rain ends tonight, but more is on the way this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thanksgiving 2022 has been a soggy one and we’re not done yet with wet weather for the long holiday weekend. More is on the way as we head into the weekend.

Rain will diminish as we head through this evening. We’ll will eventually dry out overnight, but the clouds will hang on. Temperatures will settle back into the mid 50s tonight.

If you’re planning on doing some Black Friday shopping, the weather will be much better than today. Skies will stay mostly overcast through the day tomorrow, but other than maybe some mist or drizzle first thing in the morning, the day ahead is looking like a dry one. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool with afternoon highs in the low 60s with perhaps a few peeks of sunshine.

The dry weather won’t last very long. Our next wave of rain will start to take shape to our west Friday night and then swing through the ArkLaTex during the morning and into much of the afternoon on Saturday. Another 1-2 inches of rain is possible on top of what has already fallen. Despite the rain, we’ll still see mild temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

We’ll finally see our latest weather maker head away from the ArkLaTex as we close out the weekend. Sunshine is expected to return Sunday. After a chilly start in the 40s in the morning, we’ll warm into the mid to upper 60s by afternoon.

The mostly sunny and dry conditions will last into Monday, but another weather maker swinging through Tuesday will bring rain and storm chances back. There is a chance we could see a few strong to severe storms this time so be sure to check back with us for the First Alert updates as we get closer.

Temperatures could hit the 70s ahead of the storms Tuesday, but we’ll turn cooler again by midweek behind a cold front that will drop our temperatures back into the 50s for highs.

Have a great rest of your Thanksgiving!

