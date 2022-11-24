Santa’s Toy Drive
Mike Hollins, survivor of UVA campus shooting shares hugs with fellow athletes

Hollins was one of two survivors of a shooting on UVA’s campus in early November.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A video shared to social media shows Baton Rouge native Mike Hollins tearfully embracing several student-athletes at the University of Virginia (UVA). Hollins’ mother posted a link containing the UVA-branded video early Thanksgiving morning. She captioned the post “faithfulness” along with the hashtags favor, 7strong, blessed, and faith.

Hollins was one of two survivors of a shooting on UVA’s campus in early November. Three of his teammates on the university’s football team were killed. The other survivor was a student from the Houston area.

After two successful surgeries Hollins was up and walking. Ebony Hollins-Allen, Mike’s sister, said it was no less than a miracle that her brother was already on the road to recovery after several grueling days in the hospital just days after being shot.

It is unclear when the video was taken, but a report from ESPN said Hollins met with his teammates the same day he was discharged from the hospital, Monday, Nov. 21.

