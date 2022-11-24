Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Webster Parish

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The incident occurred on La Hwy 59, just south of LA Hwy 2.

Initial investigation shows Bret Dooly, 24, of Minden, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 when he left the road, traveled through a ditch, and overturned.

Dooly was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, and routine samples have been submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose
A 25-year-old man died after having been shot outside a convenience store in the 4300 block of...
Man mortally wounded outside store; victim named by Caddo Parish coroner
(MGN graphic)
2 women arrested for allegedly defrauding veterans of over $1M
A pedestrian died when he was struck by a northbound vehicle on Mansfield Road in Shreveport...
Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle

Latest News

Tips for traveling safely by air, road this Thanksgiving holiday
Tips for traveling safely by air, road this Thanksgiving holiday
Crash on I-10 at Ascension Parish and St. James Parish Parish line
All lanes on I-10 reopen after removal of 18-wheeler from water
Last-minute tips before your holiday travels
Traffic officials give last-minute tips for traveling during Thanksgiving
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex