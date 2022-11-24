Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The incident occurred on La Hwy 59, just south of LA Hwy 2.

Initial investigation shows Bret Dooly, 24, of Minden, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 when he left the road, traveled through a ditch, and overturned.

Dooly was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, and routine samples have been submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

