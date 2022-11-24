Black Friday in-store hours for shoppers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re going shopping for deals this Black Friday store times will vary.

Most stores will be open for Black Friday, but they also have online deals for those who would like to avoid the crowd.

For those who would rather go in store for deals these are the Black Friday store hours,

Store Thanksgiving Day Store Hours Black Friday Store Hours Walmart Closed 6 a.m. Best Buy Closed 5 a.m. - 10 p.m. Target Closed 7:00 a.m. Jc Penny Closed 5 a.m. Sam’s Club Closed Regular store hours Home Depot Closed 6:00 a.m. Costco Closed 9:00 a.m. World Market Closed 7:00 a.m. Game Stop Closed 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Macy’s Closed 6 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. Conn’s Home Plus Closed 7 a.m. - Midnight Dillard’s Closed 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Old Navy Closed 12 a.m. (midnight) to 11 p.m. Michael’s Closed 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

