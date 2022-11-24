35 units respond to massive fire on Healthplex Drive

Santa’s Toy Drive
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to reports of a blaze at around 3:22 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.

The incident occurred on Healthplex Road behind First Care Shreveport.

According to the Caddo 911 Dispatch site, at least 35 units were on the scene at one point.

KSLA currently has a crew on the scene awaiting additional information.

