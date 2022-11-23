A wet Thanksgiving Holiday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! It is going to be a cloudy day, for the most part, today but that is not the bad part of this forecast. Highs today will continue the trend of the mid-60s and when commuting to work, you might see some sunshine. A stray shower is possible through midday but they will be very light, Texarkana is the most likely to see some sort of random shower. Tonight, lows will drop to the 40s with cloudy skies and rain beginning to move in.

Thanksgiving, looking wet. Very wet actually, it is something we have been tracking the ups and downs of for a week. Rain begins to move in during the morning hours and this is sadly looking to be an all-day problem. Highs will eventually reach the 60s. Showers continue into the evening of Thanksgiving, with the rain being in the southern parishes by that time. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 40s.

More shower chances exist for Friday with dwindling chances going into the weekend. Saturday will be cooler with highs in the 50s, Sunday highs will return to the 60s.

