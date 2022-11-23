Traffic officials give last minute tips for traveling during Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As we get closer to Thanksgiving, holiday traffic in the ArkLaTex has already begun to increase. Traffic officials are doing all they can to keep the roads safe, but drivers need to do their part too. According to AAA, 55 million Americans are predicted to travel over the holiday.

In the Shreveport region, there are no major road closures planned for the holiday. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), construction has been placed on hold to make holiday travel a little safer. They do advise the use of the 511 traveler app, which allows drivers to look ahead at road closures and wrecks. DOTD says it’s best to travel before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

“But no matter what time you are traveling, it’s always a good idea to do the safety checks on your vehicle, you know, check your tires, especially if we are having changes in temperature. Make sure your engine is working, you’ve got oil change, gas, you’ve mapped out your destination,” said Erin Buchanan, spokesperson for DOTD.

Flights are at or near capacity for Thanksgiving, but airport official say they’re doing what they can to handle the increased demand. Officials say getting to the airport earlier rather than later is the best way to go when trying to catch a flight. This ensures enough time to get through security.

There are lots of people traveling this holiday season, and the fewer things that need to be screened when going through security helps things go faster, said Mark Crawford with the Shreveport Regional Airport.

The Department of Public Safety has also increased its presence on the roads. Of course, they will be on the lookout for people not wearing seat belts and drunk drivers. Motorists are encouraged to move over or slow down when emergency vehicles approach.

