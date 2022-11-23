Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Stacie Toups, wife of carjacking victim Scott Toups, passes away suddenly

Stacie Toups, on the left was pivotal in the recovery of Scott Toups after he was shot during a...
Stacie Toups, on the left was pivotal in the recovery of Scott Toups after he was shot during a carjacking.
By Chris Finch
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Stacie Toups, the wife of carjacking victim Scott Toups, passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from her husband. No cause of death has been released.

Scott was shot twice and carjacked Uptown, by a suspect police say had escaped from the troubled juvenile detention facility in Bridge City on July 17. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

He has struggled for his life: multiple surgeries, 24-hour dialysis, cardiac arrests and a ventilator, all with his wife by his side. She had become a powerful voice in the community and anti-crime advocate.

“There was something new every day that was putting his life at risk, and he managed to battle through it all,” said his wife, Stacie told FOX 8 when Scott was released from ICU in September.

“To my wonderful wife that passed away this morning with all my love. To a wonderful woman, that help me through my difficult time when I was in the hospital from a gunshot wound. She was by my side through all this. I’m sorry to see her go, so ready in life. I LOVE YOU, Stacie Toups,” Scott said in his post.

A Special Grand Jury indicted Kendell Myles, 17, and Kayla Smith, 16, on Thurs., Sept. 15 on charges related to the carjacking and shooting of 59-year-old Toups. Myles was indicted for attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery, among other charges. Smith was indicted on two armed robbery charges.

Stacie and Scott both thanked the community for the outpouring of support they have received over the past couple months.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose
(MGN graphic)
2 women arrested for allegedly defrauding veterans of over $1M
A 25-year-old man died after having been shot outside a convenience store in the 4300 block of...
Man mortally wounded outside store; victim named by Caddo Parish coroner
A pedestrian died when he was struck by a northbound vehicle on Mansfield Road in Shreveport...
Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle

Latest News

An Alexandria Police officer shot and wounded a suspect on Nov. 24, 2022 while attempting to...
Suspect shot and wounded by APD officer while making arrest
WebXtra: Holiday shopping tips amidst inflation
WebXtra: Holiday shopping tips amongst inflation
Hollins was one of two survivors of a shooting on UVA’s campus in early November.
Mike Hollins, survivor of UVA campus shooting shares hugs with fellow athletes
Black Friday shopping
Black Friday in-store hours for shoppers
Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Webster Parish