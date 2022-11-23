Ask the Doctor
Shreveport hairstylist shares her experience working for movie, Wakanda Forever

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local Shreveport woman was the lead of the hair department for Wakanda Forever and now she wants to share her experience.

On Nov. 23, Crystal Woodford, a local Shreveport woman and lead of the hair department for Wakanda forever, visits KSLA to talk about her experience working on the set of the new Black Panther movie and show off some of her amazing designs.

Woodford went to Southwood High School and then attended cosmetology school at Guy’s Academy here in Shreveport. It was only a month after her graduating from Guy’s Academy that she began her career in the movie industry.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

