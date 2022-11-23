Rescue Mission needs help delivering more than 1,300 Thanksgiving meals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Folks looking for something to do Thanksgiving morning could help the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission.

The mission needs your time and your wheels to get Thanksgiving Day meals to people in need.

Each Thanksgiving, the mission serves more than 1,300 meals to individuals and families. Its Thanksgiving Day campaign is the mission’s largest community outreach event.

You can help by showing up at the mission at 901 McNeil St. in Shreveport between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.

“You will proceed in the car line and remain in your vehicle,” says a post on the mission’s Facebook page. “We will load the to-go meals in your car and give you the address(es) that you will deliver the meals to. (Please be prepared to utilize your smart device for directions).”

Those who are unable to deliver meals still can help by giving throughout the holiday season to help cover the cost of caring for the mission’s guests. Just click here to donate.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to learn more about what goes into making the mission’s Thanksgiving Day meal a success each year.

