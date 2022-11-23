Rainy start to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The long Thanksgiving holiday weekend will start off a wet note, but the entire four day stretch will NOT be a washout. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool with highs in the 60s expected through early next week.

Clouds will continue to increase into this evening with showers developing around the I-30 corridor between 8 and 9pm. Rain will ramp up overnight impacting most areas along and north of I-20 by sunrise Thursday. Temperatures won’t fall off much overnight settling back into the low to mid 50s.

Rain will gradually overspread the entire ArkLaTex through the day tomorrow. Some storms are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Heavy downpours are likely at times. 1-2+ inches of rain is a pretty good bet by time it starts to taper off Thursday night. Temperatures on Thanksgiving will be cool with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

It’s looking like we’ll get a break in the heavier and steadier rain on Friday. Some spotty showers or maybe a little mist or drizzle could pass through, but it’s not looking too soggy for your Black Friday shopping plans. We will stay cloudy through the day with temperatures again only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s for highs.

Another wave of rain and embedded storms is expected Friday night and into at least part of the day Saturday. An additional inch of rain is possible. We’ll likely start to dry out Saturday afternoon so the entire day won’t be a washout. Temperatures will get back into the low 60s for highs.

The holiday weekend will end on a sunny and dry note Sunday. Temperatures will also warm up a little more getting back into the upper 60s after a chilly start in the 40s in the morning.

We’ll stay mild and dry as we start next week with highs in the upper 60s Monday. Another weather maker coming through on Tuesday will bring showers and storms back, a few of which could be strong to severe. Temperatures will reach the low 70s before slightly cooler 60s settle back in around midweek.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

