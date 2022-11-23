Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle
SPD: He was wearing dark-colored clothing and was crossing road in a poorly lit area
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle on a Shreveport street.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road happened at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Preliminary investigation shows the man was wearing dark-colored clothing and was crossing the roadway in a poorly lit area when he was hit by a northbound vehicle, a police spokeswoman said.
As is routine in such investigations, the driver of the vehicle involved in the wreck was being taken in to submit to a toxicology test.
