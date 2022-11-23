NFL Lineman Ed Oliver feeds seniors in Marksville for Thanksgiving

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - In the spirit of the season, NFL Defensive Lineman Ed Oliver Jr. gave back to the local community where he spent most of his childhood by putting on a Thanksgiving feast for the seniors.

For the third straight year, Oliver Jr. has found a way to put meals on the table for the residents of Marksville. Although he could not be there in person due to him being in the middle of the NFL season with the Buffalo Bills, his family helped serve a crowded group of people in their hometown.

“My son takes what he has and spreads it in his community to where he can show love and compassion for his community,” said Ed Oliver Sr. “What he does is just go by the bible and what I taught him.”

Along with a meal, the seniors played some bingo and won some pretty sweet prizes, including new televisions and kitchen supplies.

Oliver Jr. and his family plan to continue spreading holiday cheer by having another toy drive this Christmas.

