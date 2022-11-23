Mental health tips to help through the holidays from Shreveport Counseling & Restoration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Whitney Voss of Shreveport Counseling & Restoration (SCR), shares tips to help you make it through the holiday seasons.

Mental Health Tips:

Communicating discomfort with conversation topics and asking for conversation changes.

Stepping away from to different place in the home if the conversation doesn’t change.

Leave the family gathering if you need to.

For some, the holiday season can be especially difficult. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with mental illness report the holidays make their conditions worse. High expectations, loneliness, and stress are leading factors of the holiday blues. Holiday blues are different from mental illness, but short-term mental health problems must be taken seriously as they can lead to clinical anxiety and depression.

