Mayor Perkins throws support behind Arceneaux in runoff election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After initially saying it was too early to express his support for any of the remaining mayoral candidates, current Shreveport mayor, Adrian Perkins, has now endorsed Tom Arceneaux.

Perkins, as well as former mayors Cedric Glover and Ollie Tyler, are throwing their support behind Arceneaux. The former councilman will face Senator Greg Tarver in a runoff election on Dec. 10.

Arceneaux’s camp says they will host a news conference on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to formally announce these endorsements.

