Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Mayor Perkins throws support behind Arceneaux in runoff election

Tom Arceneaux is running to be the next mayor of Shreveport.
Tom Arceneaux is running to be the next mayor of Shreveport.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After initially saying it was too early to express his support for any of the remaining mayoral candidates, current Shreveport mayor, Adrian Perkins, has now endorsed Tom Arceneaux.

Perkins, as well as former mayors Cedric Glover and Ollie Tyler, are throwing their support behind Arceneaux. The former councilman will face Senator Greg Tarver in a runoff election on Dec. 10.

[Fuller, Perkins concede mayoral race; Tarver and Arceneaux to meet in runoff Dec. 10]

Arceneaux’s camp says they will host a news conference on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to formally announce these endorsements.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old female was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen at the Town North...
Teen found suffering from gunshot wound at Texarkana apartment complex
(MGN graphic)
2 women arrested for allegedly defrauding veterans of over $1M
A pedestrian died when he was struck by a northbound vehicle on Mansfield Road in Shreveport...
Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle
A 25-year-old man died after having been shot outside a convenience store in the 4300 block of...
Man mortally wounded outside store; victim named by Caddo Parish coroner
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences

Latest News

Columbia County decides against cutting first-time officials' pay
Columbia County decides against cutting first-time officials' pay
Caddo officials research election issue affecting some voters on fringes of Shreveport
Caddo registrar of voters discusses election issues
Judge denies petition in challenge to Shreveport City Council election
Judge denies petition Shreveport City Council hopeful filed challenging election
Columbia County, Ark., has its first Black sheriff
Columbia County, Ark., has its first Black sheriff