Man mortally wounded outside store

Another gunshot victim had a graze wound
A 25-year-old man died after having been shot outside a convenience store in the 4300 block of...
A 25-year-old man died after having been shot outside a convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue in Shreveport the night of Nov. 22, 2022.(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 25-year-old man died after having been shot Tuesday night in Shreveport.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 6:52 p.m. on Linwood Avenue between Earl and Cox streets.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body outside a convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue, a police spokeswoman said. The man died after he was taken to Ochsner LSU Health.

Another gunshot victim, age unavailable, showed up at the same Shreveport hospital by private vehicle about 7:03 p.m. That person had a graze wound that is not life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

