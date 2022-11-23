Man mortally wounded outside store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 25-year-old man died after having been shot Tuesday night in Shreveport.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 6:52 p.m. on Linwood Avenue between Earl and Cox streets.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body outside a convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue, a police spokeswoman said. The man died after he was taken to Ochsner LSU Health.

Another gunshot victim, age unavailable, showed up at the same Shreveport hospital by private vehicle about 7:03 p.m. That person had a graze wound that is not life-threatening.

