Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

French President Emmanuel Macron considering traveling to New Orleans

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, is considering adding a stop in New Orleans to his trip to the White House next week.

According to French publication Le Point, Macron could become the third French president to visit New Orleans. A member of Macron’s entourage told Le Point it is an opportunity for the president to celebrate “the French spirit” of New Orleans.

The French presidential couple is expected to be welcome at the White House in Washington D.C. by U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Macron is expected to depart for the states on Nov. 30 and return to France on Dec. 2.

A state dinner with the Macrons and Bidens is scheduled for Thurs., Dec. 1.

A stop in New Orleans could add a “cultural” dimension to the trip.

The last time a French president visited New Orleans was in 1966 when Valéry Giscard d’Estaing traveled to “glorify the links between Louisiana and France.”

“It is from your home that the Renaissance started. It was you who recalled that, in the extraordinary American melting pot, the melting pot, as you say, there was a French contribution,” d’Estaing declared.

Six years before that, General Charles de Gaulle and his wife were cheered by New Orleanians.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old female was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen at the Town North...
Teen found suffering from gunshot wound at Texarkana apartment complex
(MGN graphic)
2 women arrested for allegedly defrauding veterans of over $1M
A pedestrian died when he was struck by a northbound vehicle on Mansfield Road in Shreveport...
Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle
A 25-year-old man died after having been shot outside a convenience store in the 4300 block of...
Man mortally wounded outside store
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences

Latest News

Crash on I-10 at Ascension Parish and St. James Parish Parish line
I-10 reopens after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou
Possible card skimmer activity threatens SNAP, P-EBT recipients
Possible card skimmer activity threatens SNAP, P-EBT recipients
Man dies, another injured in shooting on Linwood Avenue
Man dies, another injured in shooting on Linwood Avenue
Perkins supports Arceneaux in runoff
Perkins supports Arceneaux in runoff