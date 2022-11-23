Santa’s Toy Drive
Celebrate Small Business Saturday with shopping specials, food, fireworks in downtown Shreveport

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Small Business Saturday is approaching and a lot of great events will be happening in downtown Shreveport.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, Small Business Saturday will provide plenty to do after Thanksgiving. The event will highlight local small-and-local, mom-and-pop, and creative businesses in the Shreveport downtown area as they offer great deals and food.

Here are just a few:

  • Holidaze at Artspace, 708 Texas Street, noon - 5 p.m. Artspace is decked from top to bottom with the works of 17 NW Louisiana artists. Buy original paintings, ornaments, purses, and more. Make and take gingerbread houses for $25.
  • Appli-K’s, 624 Texas Street, behind Rhino Coffee, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m., jute sale, Talking Out of Turn (TOOT) Sticker Bogo Sale, 20% OFF All Happy Everything, 50% OFF Happy Everything Clearance Table, and Ornaments & Gifts Starting at $5.
  • Refine Design Boutiques, 616 Texas Street, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Free hot cocoa and cookies. Free professional holiday photos from 2 - 3 p.m., special sales throughout the store, and live holiday music. Free gift wrap with a $25 purchase. Door Prizes.
  • Bailey Gallery, 214 Texas Street, Noon- 5:00 p.m., see the talent of Louisiana artists at the LA Artist Show while there, and take advantage of a 10% discount on art!
  • The Grove, 107 Spring Street, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., each purchase is entered in a chance to win a $100 gift card.
  • The Agora Borealis, 421 Lake Street,10 a.m. - 6 p.m., coffee from Lyon’s Pride served 10 a.m. - noon. Yuletide Spirits by Fatty Arbuckles served from noon - 5 p.m., 15-minute astrological readings by Rachel Stuart-Haas, $35 from 1- 5 p.m., Vendors: Diamonds & A Ruby, Pastry Moon, and Gaea’s Blessing.
  • Sanctuary Glass, 421 Lake Street, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., ongoing glass-blowing demonstrations and special sales.
  • High Gravity Glassworks, 1200 Marshall Street, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., create your own workshops and select items on sale for 20% off.
  • Andress Artist & Entrepreneur Center, 717 Crockett St. (10 a.m. - 6 p.m., resident artists: Clean Slate Botanicals, LionArt Creations, Andre Weatherly, Wet Paint Arts, ka.la.Draw, Aline Donnelly, Charmel’s Creative, RNL Authentics, and Greetings Gallery. Vendors: Mildred Street Studios, Earth Wrinkles, Elijah Asher Vintage, Brandevous, Cocktail Company, Oh So Dope Photography, and Dreamscape Creative Studio.
  • C&C Mercantile and Lighting, 1100 Texas St. (10 am - 2 pm) Black Friday & SB Saturday sidewalk sale with antiques & furniture. Mi Mesa Food Truck and SAGE Coffee serving 10 a.m. -2 p.m., 20% off all antiques, furniture, lighting & C&C products. Black Friday hours are 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Eating small options:

  • Pop N’ Pizza, 500 Texas Street, 12 p.m.- 10 p.m. Enjoy Pop N’s Pop-Up Shop with vendors and $3 per slice deals! Be on the lookout for a .special code that will save you $$ when you place larger orders online!
  • Noble Savage Shreveport, 417 Texas Street, 11 a.m. - 12 a.m., Sunday Brunch on Saturday10 a.m.- 2 p.m, after Rockets over the Red and the bridge lighting, live music from Tambria Adams & The Help with drink specials all night long!
  • Jeneral’s Bar & Grill, 450 Clyde Fant Parkway 11 a.m. - 12 a.m., get Jeneral’s famous BBQ bacon burger special for $9.00 (a $12 value!) and their signature Jeneral’s Dre K3000 drink for $9.00, which also usually goes for $12.

Fun activities:

  • Rockets Over the Red - Shreveport Riverfront, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., enjoy stage performances beginning at 4 p.m., fireworks, and a special Bakowski Bridge ‘Glo’ at 7:45 pm. Free to attend.
  • Shreveport Aquarium, Believe Lights the Night, 601 Clyde Fant Parkway, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Do you Believe? You will after a trip to the Shreveport Aquarium! Their holiday cheer starts with Believe Lights the Night on Friday, Nov. 25, and extends through the Christmas season. Take a trip through a holiday wonderland that will have your kids enthralled by the wonder of it all.
  • Sci-Port Discovery Center, Sno-Port, 820 Clyde Fant Parkway, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Small Business Saturday weekend is the kickoff to the third year of Sno-Port. Be immersed in a winter wonderland, Nov. 26 - Jan. 29. See Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in the new Good IMAX Dome!

For all the latest on Downtown Shreveport’s Small Business Saturday, check the Shop Small Downtown Shreveport FB page or go to: www.downtownshreveport.com/small-business-saturday.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

