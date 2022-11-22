Ask the Doctor
Woman found suffering from gunshot wound at Texarkana apartment complex

(file)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Police responded to a shooting in Texarkana Tuesday morning.

It happened Nov. 22 sometime around 9 a.m. at the Town North Apartments on Elizabeth Street. Police say when they got there, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital. At this time, it’s unclear how serious her injuries are.

We will continue to update this developing story as we learn more.

