Woman accused of shooting car with kids inside during fight fueled by social media

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was arrested on three counts of attempted second-degree murder after she allegedly fired shots at a vehicle occupied by minors during a fight fueled by a social media post.

According to arrest records, on Nov. 17 around 9 p.m., homicide detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a shooting after reports of a physical altercation that led to shots being fired.

Deputies were told there were no reported injuries in the incident.

During the investigation, a victim told detectives Whitney McKee, 30, arrived in the parking lot of the victim’s place of employment driving a white Mercedes SUV.

Arrest records say McKee aggressively got out of her car and started arguing with the victim about a post on social media. During the argument, McKee allegedly “viciously attacked and beat her.”

McKee reportedly returned to her car to get a gun and started hitting the windows of the occupied vehicle with the gun. Arrest documents show that’s when she shot at the vehicle.

A 5-year-old and a 12-year-old were in the back seat of the car at the time.

Deputies report the woman had numerous injuries to her face and neck.

Detectives investigating the scene found a shell casing and a live round.

There were also damages to the car that showed it had been hit by a gun.

McKee was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. She is also facing one count of simple criminal damage to property and one count of simple battery.

