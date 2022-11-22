Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage

The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.(TSA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – A TSA officer was shocked to find a family’s pet stowed inside a checked bag at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

According to a spokesperson for TSA, the orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.

The traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household, TSA explained in a tweet.

A TSA spokesperson said the cat has been returned safely to its home.

If you have questions on what you can bring, TSA has a list of items you can pack in carry-on and checked baggage posted on its website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A speeding car slammed into vehicles in a residential driveway in Bossier City's Madison Place...
Caught on camera: Driver critically hurt when car slams into vehicles, garage
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
The Chevrolet’s driver was flown to the hospital by Life Air Rescue; and a Caddo Fire District...
Woman killed, man injured in head-on collision near Mooringsport

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
Crews have responded to a reported helicopter crash on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.
LIVE: 2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte, N.C.
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Fatal helicopter crash in North Carolina
A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International...
Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits