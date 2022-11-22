The start of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend is looking wet!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Widespread rain will arrive just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to start. More rain is expected on Black Friday, but by the weekend showers will be on the decrease. Despite the rain, temperatures will be a little milder than they were at the end of last week.

Skies will be mostly clear heading into this evening, but expect to see clouds on the increase overnight. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s and eventually the 40s overnight.

Tomorrow will bring more clouds than sun, but only a slight chance for a few showers. Any rain that comes through should be brief and light. Temperatures will be mild again despite only limited sunshine with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

Rain will begin moving in Wednesday and will be widespread across the area by Thanksgiving morning. We’ll be wet much of the day with some embedded areas of thunderstorms and heavy downpours at times. No severe weather is expected, but 1-2 inches of rain could fall through the day. Temperatures will be cool, but should still reach the low 60s.

Rain will diminish Thursday evening through at least Friday morning. Another swath of wet weather though is likely later Friday afternoon and into the evening hours. Temperatures will once again reach the low 60s for highs.

By the weekend showers will be on the decrease Saturday and sunshine and dry weather are likely to return on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will again be in the low 60s. Sunday is looking warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s possible.

Next week will start mild and dry on Monday, but more showers are possible by Tuesday. Temperatures will warm from the 60s Monday into the 70s on Tuesday.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

