SPD looking for runaway teen girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen girl.

Police say back on Sept. 20, Dayna Zoey Bogany was reported as a runaway by her family. She has since been seen near Huntington Avenue and Wyngate Boulevard wearing a pink bonnet.

Dayna Zoey Bogany, 16 (SPD)

Bogany is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs 100-110 lbs.

Anyone with information about Bogany’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or 318-673-6955.

