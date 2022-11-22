SKINNY LOUISIANA: Tips to eat healthier on Thanksgiving

Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We are just a couple of days away from Thanksgiving, and that means that we’re going to be piling those plates high with all the good foods we wait for all year.
So to keep us on track and motivate us to make healthier choices, KSLA spoke with dietitian, Shelly Redmond, to provide some tips on better eating. Redmond runs Skinny Louisiana, a blog with a focus on Louisiana cooking and living... with a skinny twist.