SKINNY LOUISIANA: Tips to eat healthier on Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We are just a couple of days away from Thanksgiving, and that means that we’re going to be piling those plates high with all the good foods we wait for all year.

So to keep us on track and motivate us to make healthier choices, KSLA spoke with dietitian, Shelly Redmond, to provide some tips on better eating. Redmond runs Skinny Louisiana, a blog with a focus on Louisiana cooking and living... with a skinny twist.

“Skinny Louisiana™ is not recipes that are difficult, complicated, or lengthy (i.e. – spending hours in the kitchen). Instead, we share ‘skinny’ and ‘easy’ delicious meals, snacks, and tips all reflecting the best of what Louisiana offers. From Maw Maw’s cooking, to tailgating delights, to grocery store finds, to festival themes, to Cajun and Creole dishes, Skinny Louisiana™ is great for home cooks, new cooks, and foodies looking to celebrate and cook Louisiana dishes with a skinny twist! Skinny Louisiana ™ not only showcases post reflecting ‘skinny’ and healthy Cajun and Creole dishes, but post amazing recipes showcasing great Louisiana products. In the spirit of celebrating, Skinny Louisiana™ will post recipes for a ‘skinny’ Mardi Gras, Lent, and of course, tailgating. Post will also reflect Louisiana food products and the ‘skinny’ selections at our favorite Louisiana restaurants.”

HEALTHY TIPS

Focus on protein (meat, beans, veggies)

Fill up on healthy veggies

For more tips, visit Skinny Louisiana’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.