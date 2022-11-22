SFD offers tips on how to safely cook a turkey this Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many people will soon be getting their turkey ready for this Thanksgiving, but it’s important to remember to be safe when cooking your bird.

Fires are an all to common tragedy on Thanksgiving, so whether you’re frying your turkey or putting it in the oven, you need to be safe.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, KSLA’s Epiphany La’Sha spent some time with the Shreveport Fire Department discussing safety when it comes to cooking on Thanksgiving. Brandon C. Lee, administrative assistant to the fire chief, talked through all the dos and don’ts of the holiday. The goal, of course, is to the slow the number of phone calls about grease fires this year.

Lee says they typically do see more calls on Thanksgiving, but they’re hoping to change that.

