Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Man charged with reckless homicide in Apple store crash

One person was killed and at least 20 more injured when a car drove through an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts on Monday. (WBZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man is being charged with reckless homicide after crashing his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others, authorities said Tuesday.

Bradley Rein, 53, will be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle after an investigation by state and local police into the crash in Hingham, southeast of Boston, the Plymouth County district attorney’s office said.

Rein was arrested Monday night and is to be arraigned in district court in Hingham, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. It’s unclear yet whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

A 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed into the store’s plate glass window and struck people Monday morning. The victim who died was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

Apple released a statement saying it was “devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”

The storefront window showed a gaping hole as first responders worked at the scene of the crash. The store had been scheduled to open about an hour before the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A speeding car slammed into vehicles in a residential driveway in Bossier City's Madison Place...
Caught on camera: Driver critically hurt when car slams into vehicles, garage
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Girl from Greenwood found safe after running away from home

Latest News

One person was killed and at least 20 more injured when a car drove through an Apple store in...
1 dead after SUV crashes into Apple store
An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
‘Stock up on blankets’: Ukrainians brace for bleak winter
A new study says that "good" cholesterol may not be so good after all.
‘Good’ cholesterol may not be so good after all, study says
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, center, makes a...
Kim’s sister warns US of ‘a more fatal security crisis’