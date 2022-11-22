Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

I-10 lane closures reported after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou, deputies say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that is causing closures along the interstate on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police provided photos from the scene.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, one lane is closed on I-10 East and I-10 West near the St. James Parish-Ascension Parish line.

Officials said the 18-wheeler is submerged in water. They added the driver has been taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

Crash on I-10 at Ascension Parish and St. James Parish Parish line
Crash on I-10 at Ascension Parish and St. James Parish Parish line(St. James Parish Sheriff's Office)

Drivers are being told to expect heavy delays.

An 18-wheeler went off I-10 at the St. James Parish-Ascension Parish line and ended up...
An 18-wheeler went off I-10 at the St. James Parish-Ascension Parish line and ended up submerged in a bayou on Nov. 22, 2022.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A speeding car slammed into vehicles in a residential driveway in Bossier City's Madison Place...
Caught on camera: Driver critically hurt when car slams into vehicles, garage
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
The Chevrolet’s driver was flown to the hospital by Life Air Rescue; and a Caddo Fire District...
Woman killed, man injured in head-on collision near Mooringsport

Latest News

66-year-old woman killed in Caddo Parish wreck
66-year-old woman killed in Caddo Parish wreck
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
The Chevrolet’s driver was flown to the hospital by Life Air Rescue; and a Caddo Fire District...
Woman killed, man injured in head-on collision near Mooringsport