Holmwood teen dies in two-vehicle crash on Gauthier Rd.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Holmwood teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Hwy 397 and Gauthier Rd., according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the crash around 11 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022.

The initial investigation showed that Philip Michael Conner, 16, was driving a 2013 Toyota Tacoma east on Gauthier Rd. and approaching the intersection of Hwy 397 at the same time as the driver of a 2011 GMC Acadia who was traveling south on the highway.

Troopers say Conner failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by the GMC on the driver’s side causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway and Conner’s vehicle to catch fire.

Conner received fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC received moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Students at St. Louis Catholic High School will be praying the rosary at 2:30 p.m. today, Nov. 22, for Philip Conner. The rosary will be at the Saint’s Pavilion.

