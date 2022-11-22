Ask the Doctor
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences

The three fires occurred within less than eight hours
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
(KSLA News 12 file photo)(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours.

Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because at least one of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.

Henderson also faces charges of simple arson, trespassing, burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the fires that started at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

The first fire was at a vacant dwelling in the 600 block of McDonald Street.

Then at 4:03 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 came the fire at the former church in the 8200 block of Louisiana Highway 534, also known at Bridgeman Avenue. Maps indicate it formerly was the home of Hope Missionary Baptist.

The last fire was at a vacant residence in the 200 block of Zion Drive. It occurred at 6:11 a.m. Monday.

Henderson was known to sometimes stay with relatives who live next door to the former church, and sometimes he would stay on the abandoned church property, Arnaud said. The latter is what gave rise to the burglary charge.

Online records show Henderson is being held in the Claiborne Parish Detention Center, where he was booked Monday afternoon.

