DCFS reports issues with SNAP benefits in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is advising those living in Sabine Parish who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to check their balances.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says some residents in the parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised. It appears some people’s benefits were fraudulently used a grocery stores in Texas. The Many Police Department says it has received similar complaints. The sheriff’s office is investigating the complaints.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell encourages anyone living in Sabine Parish who receives SNAP benefits to check their balance. Anyone who notices money missing should report it to DCFS and local law enforcement.

Officials also recommend never giving out information about your SNAP benefits, including your card number or PIN.

