Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

DCFS reports issues with SNAP benefits in Sabine Parish

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is advising those living in Sabine Parish who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to check their balances.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says some residents in the parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised. It appears some people’s benefits were fraudulently used a grocery stores in Texas. The Many Police Department says it has received similar complaints. The sheriff’s office is investigating the complaints.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell encourages anyone living in Sabine Parish who receives SNAP benefits to check their balance. Anyone who notices money missing should report it to DCFS and local law enforcement.

Officials also recommend never giving out information about your SNAP benefits, including your card number or PIN.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A speeding car slammed into vehicles in a residential driveway in Bossier City's Madison Place...
Caught on camera: Driver critically hurt when car slams into vehicles, garage
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
The Chevrolet’s driver was flown to the hospital by Life Air Rescue; and a Caddo Fire District...
Woman killed, man injured in head-on collision near Mooringsport

Latest News

Woman found suffering from gunshot wound at Texarkana apartment complex
KSLA CAFE: Dietitian with Skinny Louisiana offers up tips to eat healthy on Thanksgiving
SKINNY LOUISIANA: Tips to eat healthier on Thanksgiving
LIVE: Fire department hoping to have fewer calls this Thanksgiving
LIVE: Fire department hoping to have fewer calls this Thanksgiving
LIVE: SFD gives tips to keep you safe while cooking your turkey this Thanksgiving
LIVE: SFD gives tips to keep you safe while cooking your turkey this Thanksgiving