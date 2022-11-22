Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Atlanta to pay $1M settlement to family of Rayshard Brooks

Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot following a confrontation with two white...
Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot following a confrontation with two white police officers in June 2020.(Source: Stewart Trial Attorneys via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta City Council has approved a $1 million settlement payment for the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by a police officer.

The council voted Monday.

Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot following a confrontation with two white police officers in June 2020.

The shooting came just weeks after the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

A special prosecutor appointed to consider the case announced in August that the use of deadly force was “objectively reasonable.” He declined to bring charges against the officers.

Attorneys for Brooks’ family say they remain disappointed that the officers won’t face charges but that the family is pleased to have reached a settlement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A speeding car slammed into vehicles in a residential driveway in Bossier City's Madison Place...
Caught on camera: Driver critically hurt when car slams into vehicles, garage
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Girl from Greenwood found safe after running away from home

Latest News

Richard Fierro talks during a news conference outside his home about his efforts to subdue the...
‘It’s the reflex’: Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club
He is one of two people police are crediting with saving lives by subduing a gunman who went on...
Veteran who took down gay nightclub shooter tearfully recounts ordeal
The Chevrolet’s driver was flown to the hospital by Life Air Rescue; and a Caddo Fire District...
Woman killed, man injured in head-on collision near Mooringsport
Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Indonesia quake death toll rises to 268; 151 still missing