2 woman arrested for allegedly defrauding veterans of over $1M

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force investigators have made an arrest in connection to the theft of over $1 million from those who served in the nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens.

Investigators began their probe in Sept. 2022 and learned ZarRajah Watkins had used her job at Teleperformance to gain access to USAA bank account information. Watkins allegedly sold account information to Destane Glass and others. They then used the information to defraud account holders. Glass reportedly used the money to buy a home, expensive cars and other lavish items.

Watkins was taken into custody on Nov. 17 and was later charged with 175 counts of identity theft. She was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center with no set bond.

Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, investigators took Glass into custody. She was charged with 65 counts of identity theft and was also booked into the Caddo Correctional Center following interviews with investigators.

The investigation is still ongoing, with more arrests are expected.

