UNO cancels classes, closes campus due to possible threat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The president of UNO announced that the campus will be closed and classes canceled on Monday, November 21 due to a possible threat.

Due to a possible threat, the University will cancel classes and events tomorrow, Monday 21, 2022. Out of an abundance of caution. Updates to come. Students and employees check your UNO email for details. — University of New Orleans (@UofNO) November 21, 2022

UNO President John Nicklow said in a statement, “Unfortunately, I am unable to share additional details about the suspect or the circumstances at this point because this is an ongoing investigation. The safety and security of our faculty, staff and students are my top priority, and that will not be compromised. I will have another update to provide to you soon, including our plans for Tuesday, November 22.”

According to Nicklow, the UNO Department of Public Security has been conducting an investigation throughout the weekend in collaboration with its law enforcement partners.

If you see or hear anything suspicious on campus, please call UNO’s Department of Public Safety at (504) 280-6666.

