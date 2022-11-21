Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO). (Source: WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, injuring several people.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

Police are investigating and didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.

At least five people were reported hurt.

A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Two shootings in one night leave two injured.
2 shootings in one night leave 2 victims injured in Shreveport
David Smith, 58.
Man goes missing from Broken Bow, McCurtain County
The Chevrolet’s driver was flown to the hospital by Life Air Rescue; and a Caddo Fire District...
Head-on collision near Mooringsport sends elderly man, woman to the hospital

Latest News

Darrell Guillory
Person shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker on I-10, authorities say
FILE - Kanye West make final rounds before the showing of the Kanye West Adidas Fall 2015...
Kanye West returns to Twitter
Social Security benefits will go up in January by 8.7%
Largest Social Security increase in 40 years starts in January
Largest Social Security increase in 40 years starts in January