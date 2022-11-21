Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Salvation Army of NWLA prepping to feed 1,200 people for Thanksgiving

By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is preparing to feed at least 1,200 people this Thanksgiving.

The organization is asking for donations of ingredients or premade side dishes in order to make this meal successful. Organizers are asking for mac n’ cheese, dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, and rolls. Meals will be given out on a first come, first-served basis.

Donations will be accepted Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the front desk of the central office. Officials say if it’s after 4 p.m., donations can be left at the shelter with a note attached indicating the donations are for the Thanksgiving meal.

The Salvation Army will also deliver meals to seniors or those who can’t leave home. Simply submit the person’s name and address before 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.

For more information, contact Chef Melvin Nelson at 318-424-3200 ext. 19, or email melvin.nelson@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Two shootings in one night leave two injured.
2 shootings in one night leave 2 victims injured in Shreveport
David Smith, 58.
Man goes missing from Broken Bow, McCurtain County
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

UNO cancels classes Monday due to a possible threat
Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
‘He tried to save their lives’: Mike Hollins’ mother says he is out of hospital following deadly UVA shooting
Zachariah Sutton
Amber alert issued for abducted 5-year old from Overton
LIVE: Salvation Army of NWLA prepping to feed 1,200 people for Thanksgiving
LIVE: Salvation Army of NWLA prepping to feed 1,200 people for Thanksgiving