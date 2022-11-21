Salvation Army of NWLA prepping to feed 1,200 people for Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is preparing to feed at least 1,200 people this Thanksgiving.

The organization is asking for donations of ingredients or premade side dishes in order to make this meal successful. Organizers are asking for mac n’ cheese, dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, and rolls. Meals will be given out on a first come, first-served basis.

Donations will be accepted Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the front desk of the central office. Officials say if it’s after 4 p.m., donations can be left at the shelter with a note attached indicating the donations are for the Thanksgiving meal.

The Salvation Army will also deliver meals to seniors or those who can’t leave home. Simply submit the person’s name and address before 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.

For more information, contact Chef Melvin Nelson at 318-424-3200 ext. 19, or email melvin.nelson@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.