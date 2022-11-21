Rain returns on Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll stay dry the next couple of days, but rain will be back as we begin the Thanksgiving holiday weekend on Thursday. A slow moving area of low pressure across the southern plains will keep wet weather in the forecast for several days. Despite the rain, temperatures will warm a little getting back into the 60s for highs.

We’ll be mostly cloudy heading into this evening with a little rain possible, mainly south of I-20. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s and eventually into the 40s later tonight.

Tuesday looks pleasant with a mix of clouds and sunshine and slightly warmer weather on the way. Temperatures will make their way into the low 60s for highs.

Clouds will be on the increase again Wednesday. We may pick up a few showers, but overall rain chances look pretty low. Temperatures will once again reach the low 60s.

Widespread rain appears likely to move in on Thanksgiving. Some of it could be heavy. Temperatures will be mild despite the wet weather with afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Rain won’t be as steady Friday into Saturday, but showers will remain possible at times. You’ll want to take rain gear if you’re going to be doing any Christmas shopping. Temperatures will run in the upper 50s to low 60s for highs with morning lows in the 40s.

Dry weather should be back on Sunday and into the start of next week with highs staying in the 60s.

