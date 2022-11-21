MISSING: Girl from Greenwood runs away from home overnight

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department is currently looking for a girl who ran away from home overnight.

On Monday, Nov. 21 just after midnight, officers were called out to a house about the girl’s disappearance. Her name is Totianna White. She is 5′ tall, has long, curly brown hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, camouflage pants, and black Nike slides.

Totianna White (Greenwood Police Department)

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts should call the Greenwood Police Department at 318-938-5554.

