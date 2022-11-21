Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

MISSING: Girl from Greenwood runs away from home overnight

Totianna White
Totianna White(Greenwood Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department is currently looking for a girl who ran away from home overnight.

On Monday, Nov. 21 just after midnight, officers were called out to a house about the girl’s disappearance. Her name is Totianna White. She is 5′ tall, has long, curly brown hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, camouflage pants, and black Nike slides.

Totianna White
Totianna White(Greenwood Police Department)

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts should call the Greenwood Police Department at 318-938-5554.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Two shootings in one night leave two injured.
2 shootings in one night leave 2 victims injured in Shreveport
David Smith, 58.
Man goes missing from Broken Bow, McCurtain County
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

Jakai Johnson
Victim identified in deadly shooting on South Choctaw Drive; one suspect arrested
Darrell Guillory
Person shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker on I-10, authorities say
McCurtain County, Okla., man goes missing
McCurtain County, Okla., man goes missing
2-alarm fire engulfs warehouse containing chemicals
2-alarm fire engulfs warehouse containing chemicals