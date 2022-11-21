Ask the Doctor
Family and friends remember DOTD worker killed in attack on I-10

Memorial for DOTD worker
Memorial for DOTD worker(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends are remembering the DOTD worker killed in an attack on I-10 on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Family members identified the worker as Darrell Guillory, 66.

Authorities said Guillory was stabbed and killed along I-10 West in the Port Allen area. They added a West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the scene and shot and killed the individual who allegedly attacked Guillory.

According to the sheriff’s office, Guillory noticed a white, stalled vehicle near the side of the highway and stopped to help when the incident unfolded.

RELATED STORY: Person shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker on I-10, authorities say

Friends of Guillory said he ate at the Cash’s Diner in Port Allen nearly every morning. The diner set up a memorial to honor him.

The diner also posted a tribute to Guillory on social media.

DOTD shared its own tribute to Guillory on social media on Monday, Nov. 21.

