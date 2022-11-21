ArkLaTex community reacts to deadly Club Q shooting in Colorado

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A darkness looms once again after another deadly shooting in a public place. This time, at least five people were killed and 25 others were injured at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo.

On Monday, Nov. 21, KSLA spoke with local LGBTQ+ advocates as they process another attack on their community.

The suspect in the shooting at Club Q was identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, according to Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez. He used a long rifle in the shooting, and two firearms were found at the scene, Vasquez said.

Police say they’re investigating whether the attack was a hate crime and noted Club Q’s relationship with the LGBTQ community.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.