Amber alert issued for abducted 5-year old from Overton

Zachariah Sutton
Zachariah Sutton(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An AMBER alert has been issued for an abducted 5-year old from Overton.

The child is Zechariah Sutton. The alleged suspect is Pamela Medlock. They were last spotted in a black 2007 Jeep Wrangler.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a report at 3:00 a.m. of a missing child from 23405 FM 838 near Overton. Upon the arrival of deputies, they discovered that Zechariah was missing from this location. Deputies found out that the child went with a “family friend” at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday so that she could get him a toy for his birthday. Zechariah and Medlock have not been seen since that time.

Zecharia has black hair, brown eyes, is 3 foot 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit with black and white shoes. Medlock, was last seen wearing a plaid jacket and khaki pants.

Zachariah Sutton Amber Alert
Zachariah Sutton Amber Alert(None)

Medlock does not have a permanent address but frequents the Overton and Kilgore areas. She also frequents the Valero convenience store in Overton. She drives the black Jeep Wrangler. The license plate number is RVZ5847.

Arp ISD announced that Zechariah is a pre-K student at their elementary school. They released the following statement:

“We have alerted our entire school district community to be on the lookout and are asking for prayers for his safe and prompt recovery.”

If you have any information, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

