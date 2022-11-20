Tracking some showers this week and on Thanksgiving; Also seeing a warm-up

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Another chilly day in the ArkLaTex but the sunshine helped quite a bit to make it not feel miserable out there. We will see clouds begin to increase more going into the later evening hours and a stray shower is possible late this evening. Lows tonight will drop to the upper-30s for the most part, cloud cover will not allow for much efficient cooling.

We are tracking scattered showers tomorrow but it is a low chance. These will likely be light showers and they will end shortly after beginning. The folks that will see the most of the rain will be found in our southern counties and parishes, not a widespread situation. Highs tomorrow will struggle, but the low-50s are possible throughout the region. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-30s again.

We continue to track shower chances on Thanksgiving and though rain is possible on Turkey day, it will not be a wash-out. Scattered showers, some possible heavy, are possible during the early morning hours when you’re likely to be traveling. Be prepared to drive in the rain. The showers continue into the noon hour in a scattered manner before tapering off during the afternoon. A large portion of you will not see rain on Thanksgiving and if you do, you will not see i all day.

