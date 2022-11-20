State police: 1 teen, 1 elderly man killed in two NELA parish crashes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police - Troop F is investigating two separate vehicle crashes that happened in Ouachita and Franklin parishes Saturday morning.

Both crashes resulted in the death of one teen and one elderly man. In 2022, Troop F has investigated 28 fatal crashes, resulting in 31 deaths, according to state police.

Public Information Officer Javier Leija of LSP - Troop F sent out information to KNOE 8 News on the two northeast Louisiana crashes shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022:

CALHOUN, La. - On Saturday, November 19, 2022, shortly after 11:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on LA Hwy 151 north of Clark Springs Road. This crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven by Garsee, was traveling south on LA Hwy 151. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford exited the roadway and struck a guardrail which caused it to overturn.

Garsee, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office. An additional, unrestrained juvenile passenger, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

BASKIN, La. – On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash which occurred on U.S. Hwy 425 south of LA Hwy 867. This crash claimed the life of 78-year-old James A. Hales of Rayville.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 36-year-old Cody A. Jones from Archibald was driving south on U.S. Hwy 425. At the same time, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Hales, was slowing to make a right turn into a private drive. For reasons still under investigation, Jones struck the rear end of the Chevrolet and caused both of the vehicles to exit the roadway.

Hales, who was restrained, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. Jones, who was unrestrained, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor; however, routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

