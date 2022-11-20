Ask the Doctor
SFD battles flames at commercial warehouse with multiple chemicals

SFD responds to a commercial fire in the Allendale neighborhood.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department ( SFD) battles flames at Valence Drilling Fluids, LLC, a business containing multiple chemicals.

On Nov. 19, at the 2000 block of Cedar Street around 11:47 p.m., SFD was called to a commercial building on fire. When they arrived they discovered Valence Drilling Fluids, LLC., a 25,000-square-foot building fully involved in a fire. The warehouse contains multiple chemicals, so firefighters established a defensive attack to control the fire and protect the public.

All products and runoff were confined to the property, no citizens were at risk, and no evacuations were required.

Initially, 28 firefighters were assigned to the fire, but because of the second alarm response, an additional 30 firefighters joined the battle. Tankers from Caddo Fire Districts 1 and 3 were also involved.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality was also on the scene.

No employees were at the business at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

Shreveport Fire Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

