Person shot by deputy after allegedly stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 20.

According to authorities, the incident happened along I-10 West in the Port Allen area.

A deputy shot a person after the person allegedly stabbed a DOTD worker, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy chief coroner of West Baton Rouge Parish confirmed the worker and the person accused of stabbing the worker have died. We are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

